A mortified couple woke up to find the second deadliest snake on Earth in their bedroom

A home in Murrarie, Australia was recently visited by an eastern brown snake, the second deadliest snake in the world. Snake catcher Stewart Lalor of Elite Snake Catching Services received the call on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. and was dispatched to capture the snake.

Photos of the snake were captured and posted on the Facebook page Snake Catchers Adelaide.

“Called out to a property in Murrarie where a brown snake was discovered in a customers bedroom. Not exactly the best place to encounter a highly venomous snake. The Eastern brown snake ranks as the second most venomous land snake on the planet,” they wrote online. “Fortunately these guys have no interest in humans and are only dangerous when interacted with, however in a situation like this the outcome could have been unfavorable.”





“It was safely removed and relocated away from any properties, always remember to leave snakes alone and call a professional snake catcher to deal with the situation,” they added.

Lalor also said that this was the couple’s “first experience with a snake inside their home” and believed the reptile might have entered the property from a nearby construction site.

A week before, the snake catchers posted a video of the same kind of snake just hanging it on the road, getting a tan.

