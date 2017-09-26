A pair of lovebirds is accused of cannibalizing as many as 30 people

Russian police have uncovered a evidence of a disturbing murder spree that led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man and his wife, BBC reports.

The gruesome murders came to light when construction workers discovered a cell phone on a street, containing images of one of the suspects posing with a victim, whose remains were found nearby the next day. When confronted, Dmitry Baksheev denied the allegations, but authorities say he later admitted to two murders. While many of the details have yet to be confirmed, a source told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that law enforcement has discovered a slew of clues, including a glass jar containing a human hand, CNN reports.





Police suspect that Dmitry and his wife Natalia are responsible for the deaths of up to 30 people. Russian state media has also published videos that purportedly show images from inside the home, which is located in the Russian city of Krasnodar.

RELATED: The so-called “Cannibal Killer” who bit his victim’s face says that “it just sucks” and he “wants to be a normal kid again”

In a statement, an investigator confirmed that during search of the home, “food fragments and frozen meat pieces of unknown origin were seized in the kitchen,” BBC reports. They also stated that evidence inside the house seemed to indicate that the couple has been murdering and eating people for decades. One photograph, dated from December of 1999, reportedly shows a severed human head on a serving plate with fruit. Natalia and Dmitry are currently in custody as police test the DNA of the samples taken from the house.