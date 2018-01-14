TRABZON, Turkey — A passenger jet carrying 162 people got stuck on a cliff’s edge moments after skidding off a runway early Sunday at Turkey’s Trabzon Airport.





According to The Associated Press, no one was hurt in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely. The airport was closed temporarily.

Authorities said they did not know what caused the incident involving the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, which was traveling from Ankara to Trabzon, the AP reported.

Dramatic photos from the scene quickly circulated on social media. Take a look at some of them below:

