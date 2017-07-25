A popular Spanish hunter with a massive online following took her own life, possibly because of comments from animal lovers

Cyberbullying might have led to the suicide of popular Spanish hunter Melania Capitan, 27, who was found dead in her apartment in Huesca, Spain, according to Crime Online, citing Spanish hunting magazine Jara y Sedal.

According to reports, Capitan had been receiving threats on social media from animal rights activists. She had built a large social media following posting photographs of herself hunting, and sharing hunting tips and tactics. She had over 39,000 followers on Facebook.

But some who followed her were animal rights activists, and some left harassing messages, according to the the Daily Mail. It has not been confirmed that alleged cyberbullying led Capitan to take her own life.





The Daily Mail reported that Capitan left a suicide note for friends, but that note has not been made public. Supporters and critics alike continued to leave comments on her Facebook page after the discovery of her death.

One critic wrote “Melania capitan karma is a bitch bye bye from all the loving animals you killed.”

