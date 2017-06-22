A sniper shattered the kill shot record when he took out an ISIS fighter

A Canadian sniper broke records when he took out an ISIS fighter in Iraq from over two miles, 3,540 meters in total, away.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 meters,” the group announced via The Globe and Mail. It reportedly took 10 seconds for the bullet to reach its target.

A military source disclosed that the shot “disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces.”

“Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force, and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening,” they added.

According to Newsweek, British sniper Craig Harrison previously held the record for the longest confirmed kills when he shot a target in Afghanistan at 2,475 meters in 2009.

Three spots of the top five longest confirmed kills are held by British snipers, including an unnamed British military sniper.