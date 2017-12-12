A couple from South Carolina honeymooning on the British Virgin Islands saw their dream vacation take a sudden twist, as the snorkeling bride was bitten on the arm by a nurse shark sharing the resort attraction waters.





The couple, identified as Evan Carroll and Sarah Illig, may have had their vacation ruined, but at least she still has her arm.

Illig said that she actually thought her husband was pranking her at first.

“My husband and are in the Caribbean on our honeymoon. Mid snorkeling with the sharks I felt a whoosh of water, something clamp down on my arm and assumed my husband was playing a prank of me,” she said. “Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked past where my goggles were blocking my side vision to see the shark (bigger than myself) latched on to my arm. I pulled it away/the combination of the shark releasing and got out of there.”

She went on to say that the shark is a five-foot nurse shark and that they “typically never bite unless provoked via tail pulling, feeding, etc.,” although that didn’t happen here.

The result of the bite has been shown elsewhere.

Despite the shark teeth in her arm, Illig didn’t mind sharing a picture of herself floating among the sharks.

In other recent shark news, a large great white was spotted around 150 feet away from a beach in Australia. Footage was filmed from an aerial perspective and posted on Facebook by Dave Riggs. The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times since its posting.

“Big Fish – Fourth Beach Esperance today … by the way, thats an 8.5 metre Patrol boat,” Riggs wrote there. The boat, as we said before, measures in at 28 feet long, while the shark’s eyeballed length was approximately 13 to 19.6 feet.

We looked at them side by side and were amazed. You can watch the full shark bite video below.