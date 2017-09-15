A teen is mourned after a hair-chewing habit led to her death

A young woman died after chewing on her hair for several years.

British teen Jasmine Beever, 16, of Skegness, habitually chewed on her hair, causing a hairball to form in her stomach. According to doctors, the hairball became infected. Beever was rushed to the hospital after falling ill, but later died. An autopsy revealed that she developed peritonitis from the hairball, inflaming her abdomen.

“Jasmine was amazing,” remembered her friend’s mother Donna Marshall. “She was one of those kids where she would make a sad face in the room smile. She was so bubbly.”





Marshall also asked parents to be mindful of hair-chewing habits.

Beever was remembered fondly on a Just Giving tribute page created by friend Billie-Jo Ashwell.