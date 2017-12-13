A heartbroken family is searching for answers after a teenage Dutch model was found naked and dead from an apparent fall following a night of partying with wealthy American “swingers” — as her family calls them — in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





Eighteen-year-old Ivana Smit was intoxicated and had traces of ecstasy and amphetamines in her system when she plunged nearly 140 feet to her death from the 20th floor of an apartment complex, according to police officers who discovered her naked body on the sixth-floor balcony of the building earlier this month. While authorities have said their investigation has so far “shown no elements of foul play,” Smit’s father appears to disagree.

RELATED: A British model who was drugged, kidnapped and held for days escaped because a gang broke its own rules

In an interview, Marcel Smit recalled seeing his daughter’s body at the mortuary on Saturday and raised questions about blue marks he observed on her neck.

“I saw bruises on her neck, like fingerprints — as if someone had grabbed her there,” he said.

Smit’s family and friends have indicated that their last communication with her took place around 7:25 a.m. last Thursday, when she called her boyfriend to let him know she was hanging out with a married American couple following a night out. Additionally, her father had heard rumors that the couple were “swingers” who often partied with young models.

Surveillance footage from the night of Smit’s tragic death shows her arriving to the apartment building with the couple around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“At about 10 a.m. she would have fallen from the balcony at 20 floors high,” her father continued in the interview. “How is that possible? It is strange that she was not found until 3 p.m.”

“She did not fall and did not jump either,” he added before pushing back against the couple’s claim that they slept through her fall. “His wife had taken their 4-year-old daughter to school and then gone to sleep. They did not notice anything regarding Ivana’s fall. Very strange that the American couple does nothing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ivana’s belongings were still in the apartment.”

RELATED: Would-be model struck a man in a wheelchair then fled; now she has to answer for his death

The model’s uncle has also pointed out mysterious circumstances surrounding her death and raise additional unanswered questions about the tragedy.

“Her clothes have been found, but her shoes and underwear haven’t,” he said. “The police haven’t looked at her mobile phones. The police won’t say if the drugs got into her system while she was still alive. The police also won’t say if they found evidence of sexual intercourse. We want a thorough investigation. If it turns out it was an accident or a reckless act by Ivana, we can live with that.”

The Dutch embassy in Malaysia has requested Interpol investigate the concerns raised by Smit’s family.