A woman exploded on a man over his “General Lee” because of the Confederate flag, and it’s all on tape

Activist Ybia Anderson confronted the unnamed owner of a replica General Lee at a “heritage” festival, and the resulting video has gone viral.

Anderson, who is black, began videoing the car as it was “front and center, the first thing people see when they walk in.” Narrating, she also tells the camera that an unnamed man — possibly the owner of the vehicle — is attempting to “educate [her] on the Civil War.”

Curiously, the heritage festival in question is the Highland Creek Heritage Festival in Toronto. The American Civil war was not fought in Toronto.





Anderson lays into the man for the flag proudly displayed on the car.

“People who look exactly like me and my son died, were murdered because of that flag,” she told him. “They hung our people from trees until their eyes bugged out.” She tells him that he, a white man, cannot understand why the Confederate flag is offensive.

The increasingly emotional exchange gets the attention of two festival officials, both of whom attempts to handle it calmly. One of them is black.

“In the future we probably will not have this back,” he says. Anderson is upset that he, too, could not as readily see the problem with displaying the Confederate flag.

“I want this gone in an hour or there will be hell to pay. There will be thousands of people on your board’s ass,” threatens Anderson.

The Highland Creek Heritage Festival has issued a statement of apology for the incident.