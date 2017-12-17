We thought we had seen it all.

Nothing like chowing down on some delicious Christmas dinner and sprinkling the ashes of a dead relative on top to feel “as close as possible” to them. Wait, what?





A 41-year-old woman from the UK has explained in an interview with the tabloid The Mirror that eating her late mother’s ashes over Christmas dinner is the only way she’ll get through the holiday season.

Debra Parsons’ mom, Doreen, passed away in May, and Parsons says that, to help cope with her loss, she wants to do a “positive thing.”

“It is the only thing that will get me through my first Christmas without mum. People might think I’m mad or that it’s not a very respectful thing to do, but I just can’t stop myself,” she said. “I see it as a positive thing – allowing her to be close to me and also involving her in the family day.”

Here’s where our eyebrows shot through the roof:

“I feel like she can live on by being inside of me because if she is part of me she can breathe through my body. My breath is her breath,” she continued. “I don’t know what made [me eat my mom’s remains] the first time – it was just an urge. I can’t describe it. I opened the box and licked my fingers and just dipped them into the powder.”

Parsons described the “chalk, salty taste” as comforting.

In case you were wondering, Parsons has a fiancé and he supports her decision.

She also said her loved ones understand what she’s doing.

The internet comments on this story have so far been universally negative.

“And that’s enough internet for today,” one wrote.

“Nothing more respectful than turning ya beloved into a turd,” said a second person.

“This made me feel sick,” a third responded.

(Photo source: Flickr Creative Commons/Teresa Trimm)