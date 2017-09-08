A young surfer has died from a neck injury after catching one of Hurricane Irma’s waves

A 16-year-old surfer from Barbados passed away after suffering a neck injury in waves connected to Hurricane Irma.

SURFER Magazine described junior pro surfer Zander Venezia as “one of the Caribbean’s most talented young surfers” in a tribute.

“Zander was a positive boy, who always had a smile on his face that was contagious,” recalled his sister, Bella Venezia, 19. “He loved his family and friends so much and knew how proud we all were of him and his accomplishments.”

The Venezia family began to use #LiveLikeZander for friends to share their memories.





A funeral is planned for September 13. A paddle out will be scheduled after the funeral.

Super happy to take the win at the @ripcurl_usa Grom Search in Outer Banks. Thanks to @mr_mattmyers for putting on a great event as usual. A post shared by Zander Venezia (@zandervenezia) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

