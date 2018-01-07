No one expected to find something so sad in an airplane bathroom.

The Daily Beast reported that authorities detained a woman in a Jakarta, Indonesia, airport after the body of a dead baby was discovered on an airplane. According to the Daily Mail, a grounds cleaner found the baby’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and placed in a bathroom drawer while the plane was parked.





The woman was later identified as Hani, a 37-year-old domestic helper and migrant worker from Indonesia.

It is believed that she began to bleed on the flight and secretly gave birth while flying Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta. She then laid reportedly down on a business-class seat with an oxygen mask, though her own seat was economy. This prompted the flight to divert to Bangkok to make an emergency medical stop.

The woman was serviced and then flew home on a second flight.

An airport police chief said that the woman would not be questioned until she was more fit. The woman was described as looking unhealthy.

