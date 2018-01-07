Menu
Ali Khamenei Read this Next

Iran has banned English from being taught to its younger children for a familiar reason
Advertisement

No one expected to find something so sad in an airplane bathroom.

The Daily Beast reported that authorities detained a woman in a Jakarta, Indonesia, airport after the body of a dead baby was discovered on an airplane. According to the Daily Mail, a grounds cleaner found the baby’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and placed in a bathroom drawer while the plane was parked.


The woman was later identified as Hani, a 37-year-old domestic helper and migrant worker from Indonesia.

It is believed that she began to bleed on the flight and secretly gave birth while flying Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta. She then laid reportedly down on a business-class seat with an oxygen mask, though her own seat was economy. This prompted the flight to divert to Bangkok to make an emergency medical stop.

The woman was serviced and then flew home on a second flight.

An airport police chief said that the woman would not be questioned until she was more fit. The woman was described as looking unhealthy.

RELATED: A mother is charged with murder after her father made a terrifying discovery under the porch

Airport security detained a woman after a chilling discovery in an airplane bathroom AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A homeless “hero” of the Manchester bombings faces charges for what he did while people lay dying

A homeless “hero” of the Manchester bombings faces charges for what he did while people lay dying

Ryanair passenger gets tired of waiting on runway—and winds up on plane’s wing

Ryanair passenger gets tired of waiting on runway—and winds up on plane’s wing

Scientists say chocolate is in danger of disappearing rather quickly

Scientists say chocolate is in danger of disappearing rather quickly

Here’s how one flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017

Here’s how one flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement