People on the naughty list get coal for Christmas, tradition tells us, but is Christmas punishment in Australia a snake instead?

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 were once again called to a home to remove an unwelcome visitor in the form of a snake. This time, the red-bellied black snake found some flip flops and decided to hide in plain sight.


RELATED: An Australian family celebrates Christmas with a slithery and unexpected visitor

How about no?

The snake catchers posted the photo on Facebook and wondered if this creature was an early Christmas present. All we can say is, we hope not.

EARLY CHRISSY PRESENT?

A Caloundra resident got their Christmas present a little early this afternoon when she came home to find this Juvenile Red-bellied Black Snake curled up on her thongs at the front door…. does it get any more Australian then that??

From all of the crew here at Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas 🎄 and hope everyone has a great day tomorrow 👍🏻

Lockie

Previously, these snake catchers posted a true stumper, and asked their followers to find the snake in the photo you see below.

A solid five minutes of looking at this picture yielded no results.

“SPOT THE SNAKE! Must be time for another one of these games. Extra points for the what species the snake it too!” the snake catchers challenged their followers.

RELATED: A python hunter breaks records with his latest monster kill in Florida

Many people guessed, but no one came up with the right answer.

There it is, another red-bellied black snake:

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
