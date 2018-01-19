A Dublin hotel says that they are banning bloggers from their establishment after a YouTube personality rubbed them the wrong way.

Online personality Elle Darby, whose videos consist mostly of her reviewing beauty products and palling around with her boyfriend, asked the White Moose Cafe in to let her stay for free. In exchange, she promised the hotel exposure. Darby said that she made the same deal with a Florida hotel previously and that “it’s been amazing for them,” per The Telegraph.





Unfortunately for the British YouTube star, in Ireland, money talks. And the White Moose Cafe wasn’t buying the “exposure” line. In a Facebook post the hotel wrote “if I let you stay here in return for a feature in your video, who is going to pay the staff to look after you?” Paul Stenson, who runs the hotel, went on to say “I’d advise you to offer to pay your way like everyone else…this would show more self-respect on your part and, let’s face it, it would be less embarrassing for you.”

Darby posted a video to YouTube saying that when she saw the email she “literally saw [her] heart sink to the bottom of [her] stomach.” She also called the post “malicious and nasty” and said “as a 22-year-old girl who’s running her own business from her home, I don’t feel like I did anything wrong.”

Darby’s fans weren’t very happy about the way that she was treated by the White Moose Cafe and so the hotel took their decision one step further and banned all bloggers from their establishment. In a Twitter, post the hotel wrote “the sense of entitlement is just too strong in the blogging community” and closing with “if any of you attempt to enter our premises from now on, you will be ejected.”

ALL BLOGGERS BANNED FROM OUR BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/DQVjAtDnW8 — White Moose Cafe (@whitemoosecafe) January 17, 2018

Later, the hotel posted an “apology” in which Stenson wrote “I am so sorry that I didn’t think of you guys until now. You are a much more lucrative group of people to piss off than the vegans and the gluten-intolerant combined.”