Boss fires everyone and closes company with one profanity-laced memo we could never write

Nippybus is a bus company in Somerset, England, headed by 57-year-old Sydney Hardy. At least, it was.

This week, Hardy decided to unanimously dismantle the company he’s led for 13 years, firing every employee and liquidating the company’s assets, according to The Guardian. Hardy was the managing director for the company, which served various routes and destinations across South Somerset, a district a few hours’ drive from London.

Sydney Hardy shuts down Nippy Bus company with note to all 27 employees: "Fuck it. I cannot work with you a moment longer." https://t.co/IsJWSBexY9 pic.twitter.com/DB702F3X8B — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 2, 2017

His memo — which is the stuff of dreams for some of us, undoubtedly — minces no words as it promptly calls out nearly everyone in his company. Before giving information on the standard items (reclaiming belongings and next steps for the company’s employees and assets), Hardy writes:





There is a difference between giving up and knowing when you have had enough. I have had enough and realise I cannot work with you, the people I employ, a moment longer. There comes a time in any relationship when you just have to say ‘F**k it’, say goodbye and move on. This is my time! I am quitting to pursue my dream of not having to work here. The gates are now closed and will not open so you can stay in your scratchers and have a lie in.

As promised, the doors were locked the next day, according to the Daily Mail. Hardy, unsurprisingly, disappeared after sending the message and has been hard to reach. When the Daily Mail reached Hardy at his home, the newly-liberated 57-year-old would offer no comment on his exit nor his newfound pursuit of his dream of not working at Nippybus.

While Hardy’s message was funny, the abrupt end of Nippybus’ services brings hardships to the company’s drivers as well as people who relied on their services. That includes hundreds of South Somerset school students who took the bus to school.

Former Nippybus driver Dave English told the Daily Mail that Hardy was not “a nice person to work with” and “let other people do his job for him” between vacations in Thailand.

“The memo makes it out that it’s the drivers’ fault that this has happened, but without us he would never have had his company,” said English, adding that “everyone was doing long shifts but he just expected us to do them” and “[Hardy] knew months ago that the company was in trouble.”

More troublingly, he indicated that drivers hadn’t been paid for recent work. “Some of these drivers have children and mortgages,” he said.

“How can a human being do that to his colleagues?” asked former driver Terry Lehmann. “It’s disgusting,” he told the Guardian. Fellow former driver Steve Atkins told the paper he had to “cancel all [his] direct debits. There’s no way to cover them.”

Atkins indicated that staff were in “total shock.”

The South Somerset council has scrambled buses to infill service for students and people with mobility needs in the absence of Nippybus, per Jalopnik.