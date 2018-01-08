A cocaine party isn’t what you’d expect to see taking place in a prison, but that’s exactly what went down inside a Brazilian jailhouse.





The drug orgy was recorded, in case you have any doubt that head-shaking moment actually happened.

Some dozen inmates excitedly lined up to snort lines of cocaine off a small, square table; a small group of men seemed to be in control of the situation, making sure that inmates took turns at the table and that no one got too rowdy and scattered the expensive drug all over the floor.

The wild footage was recorded by other inmates with cell phones in the main prison in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, reported the Daily Mail.

The roughly 90-second video shows a scene that is scarcely believable: line after line of cocaine displayed on the table, arranged in six rows of 20 lines each. Prisoners come up to the table one by one and snort lines.

Authorities are investigating the cocaine party, which they say was organized by one of the gangs that controls the jail. Brazil’s military police have apparently launched a probe, and heads of prisons and a regional drug squad have initiated their own investigations.

“We are investigating from the perspective of drug trafficking. We are going to look into questions like when the video was taken as well as confirming the place it was taken in and investigating the context,” regional drug squad police chief Mario Souza said, per the Daily Mail.

Cezar Schirmer, public security minister for the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where the prison is located, described the video footage of the cocaine party as “unacceptable, provocative and nasty.”

A statement released by his office said:

Cezar Schirmer has ordered a police inquiry to get to the bottom of drugs trafficking and the use of mobile phones in prison, as a result of the publication on social media of a video where inmates are consuming cocaine, supposedly in a state jail. The identities of those involved in the recording and the aspects of consumption and drugs trafficking, as well as the entry of drugs and mobiles into prison and the circumstances surrounding this incident and the place and date, are not yet clear. They need to be investigated fully and immediately.

This is not the only recent case involving trouble in the Brazilian prison system.

Nine inmates were killed during a New Year’s Day riot at the Colonia Agroindustrial semi-open prison in the Brazilian state of Goiás, and more than 120 people died in a rash of prison riots last year. Those riots were ignited by a struggle among rival Brazilian drug gangs, and authorities have warned that more prison violence may be yet to come.