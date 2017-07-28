BREAKING: Japanese officials say North Korea has fired a missile — Pentagon confirms

Tensions have been escalating on the Korean peninsula for months, and North Korea recently tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. On Friday morning, Japanese officials announced that North Korea launched another such missile.

A Navy official at the Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. “detected a launch of a ballistic missile form North Korea.”

The Independent reports that Japanese officials detected the missile, which landed off Japan’s coast. It is unclear how far off the coast the missile landed. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called an emergency meeting with his senior officials.





On July 4th, Kim Jong-un launched an ICBM, calling it “a gift” to the “American bastards.” The U.S. responded by flying bombers across the peninsula. General O’Shaughnessy, who leads that region, stated, “We are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces.”

This story is developing.