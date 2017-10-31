British mom tucked this naked Halloween reveler into bed believing it was her son

It’s certainly awkward, but a 49-year-old British mother helped a drunk Halloween reveler wearing makeup into bed, believing it was her 30-year-old son returning from a night out.

It wasn’t until the next morning that Juliet Jarvis realized the man was a stranger. Her husband, Cliff, came downstairs and calmly stated to his wife, “There’s a naked bloke upstairs, and it is not Stewart.”

The bloke’s name was Marc Campfield, and he had painted his face with a half-skull for a night out to celebrate Halloween. He lives four miles from the Jarvis’s house, and he has no recollection of how he stumbled upon their home, stripped off his dirty clothes and tucked himself in.





Earlier in the night, Campfield, a car dealer, had been kicked out of a Farnham, Surrey, nightclub for falling asleep.

When Jarvis checked the room she saw a head poking out from a duvet, and the man she thought was her son Stewart said, “I just need to sleep.”

RELATED: Here’s why the FDA is saying this hated candy is a sweet way to die

Jarvis told The Sun: “He said, ‘thank you’ and I thought, ‘Hmmm, Stewart sounds very polite,’” which took her by her surprise.

“I told him I would get him a pillow, slipped it under his head and made sure he was warm and OK. His hands were filthy, but just thought, ‘Oh well, Stewart does funny things.’”

RELATED: This mop-like dog had the best Halloween costume for an animal costume parade

When Campfield woke up the next morning, he poked his head around door and was greeted by the sight of Cliff in his underwear. Campfield tried to pretend that he knew the couple’s son. But, when Jarvis took a picture of him to send to her son, Campfield said he knew he had to come clean.

They had a good laugh, and then Cliff drove him home.

“I could not have stumbled into the home of two more lovely people,” Campfield said.