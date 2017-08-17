Around the world

Death toll climbs in Barcelona mass casualty incident — police have confirmed it’s terrorism

Article will continue after advertisement

A speeding van killed and injured dozens of pedestrians walking along Las Ramblas, a pedestrian boulevard in Barcelona, Spain today.

Reuters, citing Spanish media and local police, reports that 25 are injured at this time and at least 13 are dead; no official counts are available at this time as the crime scene is still being processed. Catalonian police, Mossos d’Esquadra, confirmed the attack and have classified it as terrorism.

RELATED: President Trump has yet to make a statement on a mosque bombing and an aide has an odd explanation why


It could be the deadliest terror attack in Spain since 2004, the year that a bombing on a train killed 191, reports The Telegraph. Video of the scene shows numerous pedestrians on the ground.

The State Department called the attack a “serious security incident” as it urged travelers to avoid the area and notify loved ones.

 The Telegraph reports that police are investigating a second van that may also have been used in the attack. The Independent reports that the van confirmed to be used in the attack was rented in a nearby town, Santa Perpetua de la Mogada, by a suspect named Driss Oukabir. They cite police in naming the suspect.

Bloomberg reports that Barcelona police denied that there had been a shootout at a nearby restaurant, despite initial reports. There are reports of a hostage situation at a Turkish restaurant nearby, Luna de Estanbul, though they are unconfirmed.

The vehicle attack mimics similar terror attacks in Nice, Paris, and London.

This is a developing story.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement