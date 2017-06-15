Dennis Rodman went to North Korea and delivered a present that President Trump would approve of

During his trip to North Korea, former NBA star Dennis Rodman decided to bring a reminder of President Donald Trump along.

Rodman presented a copy of Trump’s book, “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” to Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk. Rodman’s North Korea trip began earlier this week, despite warnings from the state department that suggested American citizens should not travel to the country.

Dennis Rodman gives North Korean leaders Trump's "The Art of the Deal" https://t.co/N5p6DdQtWT pic.twitter.com/Plu8fDCsDh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 15, 2017

Rodman has famously called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a “friend for life” and is one of few Americans to have taken audience with the nation’s leader.





During the 2016 presidential election, Rodman was vocal in his support of President Trump. The former NBA star had appeared on Trump’s reality show, “The Celebrity Apprentice.”