Devastating inferno engulfs 27-story London apartment building

Hundreds of firefighters and nearly two dozen ambulance crews have responded to a disastrous fire that turned a 27-story apartment building in west London into a towering inferno.
Associated Press reports that the fire is burning in the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. It’s been burning for several hours and has engulfed almost all of the building.
Metropolitan Police told press earlier in the evening that at least two were being treated for smoke inhalation. They have not provided an updated count of injured, missing, or deceased. Witnesses told the Daily Mail that desperate residents were tying bedsheets into ropes and, in some cases, jumping from the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Evacuation operations were ongoing as of 4:00am GMT. It’s not clear whether people are trapped or how long rescue operations will continue.
Firefighters have not stated whether the building’s structural stability is in question. As the day breaks, the extent of the damage is coming into focus.