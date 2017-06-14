Devastating inferno engulfs 27-story London apartment building

Hundreds of firefighters and nearly two dozen ambulance crews have responded to a disastrous fire that turned a 27-story apartment building in west London into a towering inferno.

Associated Press reports that the fire is burning in the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. It’s been burning for several hours and has engulfed almost all of the building.

Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower block fire. We have sent over 20 ambulance crews to the scene. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/j9JD8t6I3t — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 14, 2017

RELATED: After 36 people died in a horrific warehouse fire, the owner’s lawyer seems to be blaming firefighters

Metropolitan Police told press earlier in the evening that at least two were being treated for smoke inhalation. They have not provided an updated count of injured, missing, or deceased. Witnesses told the Daily Mail that desperate residents were tying bedsheets into ropes and, in some cases, jumping from the building.





Screaming residents can be heard as flames engulf a West London tower block https://t.co/nmAh5espkZ pic.twitter.com/AFC1GeZwvW — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 14, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuation operations were ongoing as of 4:00am GMT. It’s not clear whether people are trapped or how long rescue operations will continue.

Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire in #NorthKensington. A number of people being treated for a range of injuries. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 14, 2017

Firefighters have not stated whether the building’s structural stability is in question. As the day breaks, the extent of the damage is coming into focus.

London fire: Fears of people trapped as major blaze engulfs tower block https://t.co/y53oUlGBm5 pic.twitter.com/9kF1hbQ5CI — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) June 14, 2017

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

#NorthKensington tower block fire declared major incident, crews working hard at scene ©@Natalie_Oxford For updates:https://t.co/Gy6gUYc4ML pic.twitter.com/079acRjt7W — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017