First lady Melania Trump reportedly trapped inside her Hamburg hotel as rioters take to the streets

First lady Melania Trump is reportedly trapped inside her Hamburg, Germany, hotel as rioters surrounded the building at the G-20 summit.

According to a spokesperson for the United States delegation, they weren’t able to get clearance for the first lady to leave the hotel to attend a scheduled event put together by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband for spouses of the leaders attending the summit due to the violent clashes in the city, according to the Independent.





Mrs. Trump took to Twitter to say that she was thinking of those hurt in the protest, writing in a tweet, “Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20”

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

President Donald Trump was reportedly able to make it to his summit meeting under heavy police protection and escort.

The first lady, along with first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, was set to join Joachim Sauer and other G-20 spouses for a tour of the German Climate Computing Center.

At least 76 people were hurt during clashes with the police in Hamburg as officials used water cannons to dispel the protesters who were throwing water bottles at them.