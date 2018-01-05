(Warning: This article contains nudity and other NSFW content.)

An Oregon woman who decided to bare it all when she visited a music festival in New Zealand has gone viral after her encounter with a handsy concert-goer. At the Rhythm and Vines Festival, Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was topless with her breasts covered with glitter when a man ran up to her and fondled her. She tracked him down and began punching him.





While Anello-Kitzmiller’s friend poured her drink on the man’s head, she landed a few blows. After a brief beating, the girls walked away.

Unsurprisingly, the incident got a lot of attention and 20-year-old Anello-Kitzmiller became a bit of a viral sensation. She posted an explanation of the scene on Facebook, that has been shared almost 1,000 times, but not everybody saw her point of view — one woman wrote “what would you be saying if men were walking around with their peckers hanging out? Sometimes you have to have a little modesty.”

In her video, Anello-Kitzmiller says that there was a stall at the festival that was selling the “glitter t**s” body art and that she saw many other girls with the same outfit, as well as plenty of naked men and women throughout the festival.” She goes on to say “my breasts are not sex toys, they are not an invitation. My body is beautiful no matter who says otherwise, it can not and will not demean my self worth.” Anello-Kitzmiller also says that she was recently groped at a club in Portland and that she promised herself that the would punch the next sexual predator in the face.

Anello-Kitzmiller says that she “loved being naked because it made [her] realize that [she’s] indomitable.” She says that both men and women told her that she was “disgusting and a slut” and should “cover up.” But she says that she kept her top off all night and had the “best time of [her life].”

A representative from the Rhythm and Vines Festival told the New Zealand Herald “We are incredibly disappointed that an incident like this has occurred at Rhythm and Vines, and that a select few feel that it is okay to behave in this manner.” The spokesperson added “We want our customers to enjoy themselves, in a safe environment and be able to express themselves in a way that is in keeping with other international European festivals.”

As for Anello-Kitzmiller, she says that the incident didn’t change her mind and that she has every intention of stripping down at festivals again.