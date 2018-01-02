Menu
How does stuff like this even happen? This time, you can thank flight delays and the International Dateline.

Passengers were on board a flight that left Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. local time. That meant the flight left in 2018, the Daily Mail reported.


But it landed in Honolulu, Hawaii, at 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

Technically, Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu.

Twitter had a field day with the pseudo time-traveling flight.

And while some were having fun with the so-called time-traveling flight, others used logic to explain that it’s actually not that odd of an occurrence.

Here's how one flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017

