Here’s the first footage of the “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan

The United States Department of Defense has released footage of a Thursday night bomb strike in Afghanistan.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) aka the “Mother of All Bombs,” was deployed on Thursday, making it the largest non-nuclear detonation the United States has ever ordered.

More than thirty militants were killed in the blast that targeted an elaborate cave and tunnel system considered to be an ISIS stronghold.

President Donald Trump called the MOAB strike “another successful job,” and noted that he was very proud of the United States military.





“We have given them total authorization…that’s why they have been so successful lately.”