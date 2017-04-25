“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks gets denied entry to the U.K. for a photo shoot and deported back to the U.S.

Jeremy Meeks, also known as “Hot Convict,” “Hot Felon” and “Hot Mugshot Guy,” was barred from entering the United Kingdom on Monday night and was deported back to the United States. The former felon-turned-model had just arrived in London for a photo shoot, but was sent back to New York before he even made it out of Heathrow Airport.

“We went into the U.K. and went through immigration, and they detained Jeremy,” his manager Jim Jordan said. “He wasn’t arrested, but they deported him out of the country. They wouldn’t let him come into the country. He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane.”





RELATED: “Hot felon” Jeremy Meeks made his modeling debut during New York Fashion Week

When Meeks arrived, border control officers denied him entry into the country, wouldn’t allow him to leave the terminal and quickly escorted him onto a flight back to the U.S. According to Jordan, his client had the correct paperwork to enter the United Kingdom, as well as a letter from his parole officer providing him with permission to travel.

Video filmed by Meeks at the airport showed two police officers walking with him to the New York-bound plane and captured the 33-year-old’s reaction to the ordeal.

“I’m sick of this shit,” he said. “I’ve been denied. London don’t want me here having served my time. Shit is crazy.”

Meeks rose to fame in 2014 when California’s Stockton Police Department posted his mugshot on their Facebook page, and people were blown away by how attractive he looked. After serving two years in prison for gun possession charges, he signed with a modeling agency and made his New York Fashion Week debut in February.

RELATED: Infamous “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks is back, and his sizzling new photo shows he’s come a long way