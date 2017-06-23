“I love teaching, I love sex”; this Christian preschool teacher is down to one job after her porn career surfaced

21-year-old Nina Skye’s bosses had to be surprised when they saw the teacher proudly admitting that she moonlights as a adult film actress.

Skye declared during a local news segment, “I love teaching, I love sex. If I can get away with doing both then I will.” The segment aired in May on Fox 11–and Skye said that being a teacher just doesn’t pay the bills. She claimed that after her first shoot, she was “handed $2,500 on the spot.”

“I never had that much money,” she said about the cash handoff.





Got to be a lesbian super hero for a day 😍 made such great memories 👌 A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on May 9, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

RELATED: A former county beauty busted for child porn has finally entered her plea

But the Christian pre-school (which has not been identified) eventually let her go. Fox 11 spoke to Skye this week after she was dismissed from her job at the school. Unsurprisingly, her bosses heard about the local news segment and when they saw it, they confronted her.

Wish I could just wear a bikini everyday 🌞🌞🌞 A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

RELATED: Man who bedded women by telling them it was a porn audition admits it all, and he will pay the price

First photo shoot went well #matrixmodels #lingerie #blackdress A post shared by Nina Skye (@realninaskye) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

She told Fox, “I couldn’t work there because it goes against their statement of faith [and] against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that’s what I’m doing. They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn’t do that.”

Reportedly, the Christian school tried to make a generous deal with their young employee, even offering to give her a raise and help with her housing — under the condition that she leave the porn industry behind for good. But Skye refused to step away from the cameras. She says she misses working with students but that her new job pays the bills.