“If you can’t beat them, eat them!” shouted a woman as she sunk her teeth into a detective

A young woman landed herself in trouble after biting a detective in a police station.

Megan McQuaide, 18, of Ireland was taken to the hospital following a car accident, but her belligerent behavior toward the hospital staff earned her a trip to a Garda station in Letterkenny. As McQuaide was in the process of being released into her grandmother’s care, she bit a female detective’s chest, breaking through two layers of clothing and bruising a layer the detective’s skin.

“If you can’t beat them, eat them!” McQuaide shouted before launching into the attack.





McQuaide later pleaded guilty to charges relating to public order and assault.

“She was in a drug-confused hell, but she is in a very different place today and is trying her best,” said Solicitor Patsy Gallagher, McQuaide’s lawyer.

RELATED: He beheaded a woman and ate her remains, then cops showed up to put an end to him