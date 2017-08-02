If you still want to buy President Trump’s Caribbean house, it’s now $11 million cheaper

President Trump’s St. Martin estate, Chateau Des Palmiers, has run into some issues selling since being listed in May.

Since its initial listing for $28 million on Sotheby’s International Reality, the price for the estate has dropped to $16.9 million, reports Business Insider.

Chateau Des Palmiers is a beachfront property that contains 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. A listing on 7th Heaven Properties provides details about the property for potential buyers:





Located in a highly exclusive gated enclave a direct beachfront location, this world-class residence comprises an ocean side villa, a garden side villa and a manager’s house, plus a wide range of amenities, including: a huge heated pool, an open air and air conditioned fitness center, a tennis court, and covered outdoor bar, billiards and dining areas.

Trump purchased the property for an undisclosed amount in 2013.