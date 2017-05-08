If you’re looking for a new home, you may want to call President Trump

President Trump appears to be letting go of one of his properties.

Point2 Homes has discovered a listing for Trump’s St. Martin-based Chateau Des Palmiers by Sotheby’s International Realty website.

Chateau Des Palmiers is a beachfront property that contains 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. A listing on 7th Heaven Properties, which offers the estate at $28 million, provides details about the property for potential buyers:





Located in a highly exclusive gated enclave a direct beachfront location, this world-class residence comprises an ocean side villa, a garden side villa and a manager’s house, plus a wide range of amenities, including: a huge heated pool, an open air and air conditioned fitness center, a tennis court, and covered outdoor bar, billiards and dining areas.

Point2 Homes also discovered that Trump was parting with his estate after purchasing it for an undisclosed amount in 2013. The house was available to rent for up to five days until January 2017, around the time of Trump’s inauguration.