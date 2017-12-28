The Great White North is not a place for the faint of heart, but the latest visit from Jack Frost is chilling the bones of even the most weather-hardened Canadians.





Environment Canada issues multiple extreme cold warnings as frigid weather envelopes many parts of the country. Check link for regional alerts: https://t.co/4Sx43aYRgz pic.twitter.com/HXD02pAr8J — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) December 26, 2017

On Boxing Day, the Canadian weather service issued an “extreme cold warning” as sub-zero temperatures swept across the nation. The frigid temperatures are expected to continue until the new year, and some regions of Canada are colder than anywhere else on earth right now!

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Citizen ran a piece noting that it’s colder in some parts of Canada than in the North Pole or on Mars. In Winnipeg, it’s colder than it’s ever been in Scotland (at least in recorded history). The website also pointed out that only .00003 percent of Canada is lucky enough to have a temperature above freezing. Vancouver is as cold as Moscow, and the town of Saskatoon is colder than both poles.

Canadians are doing all kinds of things just to show how absurdly cold it is. Here’s a video of a guy throwing water into the air, and it freezes almost immediately. For some reason, the guy isn’t wearing a coat.

As crazy as that is, the next video is even more wild — one Canadian caught a clip of a bubble literally freezing!

More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open 😉)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017

But the bizarrely frigid temperatures can yield some beautiful sights as well. Just take a look at this guy walking his dog on a snow covered beach near Lake Ontario. In the distance, a cargo ship can be seen among the steaming water of the lake.

A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming water of Lake Ontario in Toronto. #toronto #ExtremeCold #nikoncanada pic.twitter.com/CRujhBILWQ — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) December 27, 2017

