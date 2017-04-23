It’s not just the U.S. anymore — even Australia has North Korea making nuclear threats

Whether in complimenting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the phone for “great successes in the creation of an independent and prosperous country,” or parading missiles in the streets of Pyongyang, or creating a propaganda video showing the U.S. getting hit by a nuclear strike, or even failing a test launch of a missile, North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un appears determined to make his presence felt on the world stage.

According to the Courier Mail, Australia has been warned that if it keeps “blindly and zealously toeing the US line” it would be akin to a “suicidal act.”

The state-run news agency KCNA quoted a foreign minister who called out Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop for “spout[ing] a string of rubbish.”

“If Australia persists in following the U.S. moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the U.S. master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK,” that minister said. “The Australian foreign minister had better think twice about the consequences to be entailed by her reckless tongue-lashing before flattering the U.S.”

As usual, there was more than a little bluster included in the statement of condemnation.

Julie Bishop’s “rubbish” can “never be pardoned” because it is “an act against peace,” the KCNA report said.

Bishop said days ago that China needs to play a more active role in reining in North Korea’s behavior and that North Korea could be subject to additional sanctions.

“We believe that more should and could be done by China,” the Australian foreign minister said. “The idea behind the sanctions is to send the clearest possible message to North Korea that its behaviour will not be tolerated, that a nuclear-armed North Korea is not acceptable to our region.”

The response comes the same day North Korea’s “unofficial ambassador to the West,” Alejandro Cao de Benós, reportedly told the Spanish news site Infobae that “no one is going to touch Korea” because if it is “the people will defend it with guns and missiles.”

“We have the thermonuclear bomb. With three of those the world is finished,” he said. “The people have a basic, secure life with dignity. They live in a very peaceful way, there is no social conflict, we don’t have people sleeping in the street […] it’s another way of life, one in which we all work in a huge cooperative movement.”