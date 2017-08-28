Japanese officials issue shelter in place order as North Korean missile penetrates Japanese airspace

A missile has been fired from North Korea and has reportedly flown over Japan, according to the news agency NHK.

According to BBC, warnings in Japan were triggered following a missile test held by North Korea. Initial reports indicate that the missile flew though Japanese airspace. It reportedly later broke into three pieces before landing in the sea.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe says he will do all in his power to protect the Japanese public after North Korean missile passed over the country — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) August 28, 2017

I woke up with a Siren and an announcement that North Korea launched a missile that would possibly hit cities within Hokkaido. pic.twitter.com/RGiflzTqJT — Joe (@jtnarsico) August 28, 2017

Over the weekend, Japanese Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga said another North Korean missile test was “not a threat.”





This is a developing story.