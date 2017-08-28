Japanese officials issue shelter in place order as North Korean missile penetrates Japanese airspace

A missile has been fired from North Korea and has reportedly flown over Japan, according to the news agency NHK.
According to BBC, warnings in Japan were triggered following a missile test held by North Korea. Initial reports indicate that the missile flew though Japanese airspace. It reportedly later broke into three pieces before landing in the sea.
Over the weekend, Japanese Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga said another North Korean missile test was “not a threat.”
This is a developing story.