Around the world

Japanese officials issue shelter in place order as North Korean missile penetrates Japanese airspace

Article will continue after advertisement

A missile has been fired from North Korea and has reportedly flown over Japan, according to the news agency NHK.

According to BBC, warnings in Japan were triggered following a missile test held by North Korea. Initial reports indicate that the missile flew though Japanese airspace. It reportedly later broke into three pieces before landing in the sea.

RELATED: UN claims North Korea tried to send shipments to Syria’s chemical weapons agency

Over the weekend, Japanese Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga said another North Korean missile test was “not a threat.”


This is a developing story.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement