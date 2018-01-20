If the internet didn’t know who 20-year-old Naomi Osaka was before her “delightful” victory interview at the Australian Open, they sure do now.





Osaka captured hearts after defeating Australian Ashleigh Barty on her home turf — or, more accurately, Plexicushion.

"I feel really happy but kind of sorry, because I know all of you wanted Ash to win!" A very classy interview after a very classy performance. On @Naomi_Osaka_ goes! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/U5XOs7OefK — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2018

After crashing Barty’s party by defeating her in two sets 6-4 and 6-2, Osaka took the humble route in her post-match interview, much to the delight of the crowd on hand and people watching across the world.

“I feel really happy but kind of sorry, because I know all of you wanted Ash to win!” Osaka said.

She also said that she was thankful to play against an Australian player because “on TV it always seems really cool.”

The reaction on social media was near unanimous.

The words “adorable,” “cute,” “delightful” and “humble” were everywhere.

What delightful player! Congrats Naomi! Judging by the awkward interview, I'm guessing Basil was doing the interview. Maybe get Woodbridge or Molik to do the on-court interviews from now on. #AusOpen — Gen (@riddle_methis) January 20, 2018

Such a cutie❤️🎾 — Letwin (@MissLetwin) January 20, 2018

How funny that was cute. I think the interviewer forget the question too 😂 — Aurora (@29_Aurora) January 20, 2018

I don’t even follow tennis but Naomi Osaka is now my fave 😍 — novy ✍🏻✨ (@novygram) January 20, 2018

Oh my goodness! You are one delightful interviewee! Gracious, humble and honest. So fun to watch. Wishing you all the best in the future — Dhonna Salazar (@Dhonna_Salazar) January 20, 2018

ADORABLE! — Rachel M. Engelke (@RacheMere) January 20, 2018

Osaka’s responses got so much attention that her interview turned into a Twitter Moment, and it doesn’t take long to see why.

“[Barty] has been doing super well. She is the best Australian, it kind of sucks. I know they [the fans] would want someone in the final. I am just glad they didn’t boo me. I learned a lot,” Osaka would say.