If the internet didn’t know who 20-year-old Naomi Osaka was before her “delightful” victory interview at the Australian Open, they sure do now.
Osaka captured hearts after defeating Australian Ashleigh Barty on her home turf — or, more accurately, Plexicushion.
After crashing Barty’s party by defeating her in two sets 6-4 and 6-2, Osaka took the humble route in her post-match interview, much to the delight of the crowd on hand and people watching across the world.
“I feel really happy but kind of sorry, because I know all of you wanted Ash to win!” Osaka said.
She also said that she was thankful to play against an Australian player because “on TV it always seems really cool.”
The reaction on social media was near unanimous.
The words “adorable,” “cute,” “delightful” and “humble” were everywhere.
Osaka’s responses got so much attention that her interview turned into a Twitter Moment, and it doesn’t take long to see why.
“[Barty] has been doing super well. She is the best Australian, it kind of sucks. I know they [the fans] would want someone in the final. I am just glad they didn’t boo me. I learned a lot,” Osaka would say.