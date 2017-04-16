Just after showing off its missiles, a North Korea test launch failed in spectacular fashion

We highlighted earlier Saturday North Korea’s annual celebration of its founder Kim Il Sung and the exhibition of a long line of missiles through the streets of Pyongyang.

These, when placed alongside comments made by top official Choe Ryong Hae about the United States asking for “nuclear justice,” were a clear attempt by North Korea to display its military might.

RELATED: North Korea just sent a nuclear message to the U.S., while parading missiles in the streets

Hours later, this appears to have blown up in North Korea’s face.

JUST IN: U.S. Pacific Command on North Korea missile launch: "The missile blew up almost immediately.” https://t.co/q8pGpwz5Pm pic.twitter.com/H8jbIuFDII — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2017





According to ABC News, a Defense Department official said that a ballistic missile launch “blew up almost immediately.”

“U.S. Pacific Command detected and tracked what we assess was a North Korean missile launch at 11:21 a.m. Hawaii time April 15. The launch of the ballistic missile occurred near Sinpo,” U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Commander David Benham said.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that President Trump has been briefed on the failed launch and has no comment at this time.

“The president and his military team are aware of North Korea’s most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment,” he said.

RELATED: Kim Jong-un just weighed in on the U.S. strike in Syria exactly as you’d expect

The kind of missile that was launched is still being determined, though earlier in the day it was speculated that North Korea had developed and was showing off its version of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).