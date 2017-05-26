Let First Lady Melania Trump show you what a $50,000 coat looks like

First Lady Melania Trump turned heads in this very elaborate — and very expensive — Dolce & Gabbana coat with multi-colored, 3D floral embellishments. The coat, which she paired with a cream-colored cocktail dress, nude pumps and a floral clutch, costs a whopping $51,500.

Mrs. Trump donned the look on Friday, the final day of her world tour alongside husband President Donald Trump, as she stepped out in Sicily for the G7 summit. The first lady has been making a concerted effort wear designs from each region she’s visited throughout the trip.

Having already worn another Dolce & Gabbana ensemble while meeting Pope Francis in Vatican City earlier this week, the designer came under social media fire from those who aren’t big fans of the first family. The company, however, seems to appreciate the first lady’s love for their clothes, with Stefano Gabbana praising her on Instagram and sarcastically telling the haters to #BoycottDolce&Gabbana.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ @flotus #melaniatrump @corriere ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇮🇹🇺🇸 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 26, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

@flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤❤#DGWoman THANK YOU ❤ Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂 remember the post Previous one A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

