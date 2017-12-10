Menu
woman only has sex with ghosts Read this Next

After 15 sexual encounters with ghosts, this woman is swearing off men
Advertisement

Passersby at the Euston railway station in London did double takes as they walked through the terminal, and some even took pictures of the Christmas display that sparked a range of reactions on the internet.


RELATED: Fire truck Christmas light show goes viral

It’s pretty clear that most people thought the barricaded tree wasn’t sending the best Christmas spirit signals.

The photo captured by Mark Tierney was bizarre enough that it became a Twitter Moment, featuring a collection of responses all in one place.

“It’s a a magical winter wonderland at Euston Station,” he tweeted.

Some joked that the Christmas display was so inspirational they went right home and put up a tree of their own.

Others sarcastically said that they couldn’t wait to see this memorable tree in all of its glory when they have to grab the train.

Even more people grinned about the idea that civilians were actually being kept out of harm’s way, since this is one of those trees that might “break free and attack someone.”

RELATED: Federal court rules WMATA allowed to ban Archdiocese of Washington ad

Then there were those who shared other less than satisfying Christmas displays they encountered over the course of their day.

At least they tried.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

After 15 sexual encounters with ghosts, this woman is swearing off men
Around the world

After 15 sexual encounters with ghosts, this woman is swearing off men

,
An idiot couple was caught on video getting it on while going 70 mph, and now the police are on their tail
Around the world

An idiot couple was caught on video getting it on while going 70 mph, and now the police are on their tail

,
North Korea issues their strongest words yet about war with the U.S.
Around the world

North Korea issues their strongest words yet about war with the U.S.

Russia just got hit with a pretty serious penalty for sending doped up athletes to the Olympic Games
Around the world

Russia just got hit with a pretty serious penalty for sending doped up athletes to the Olympic Games

Advertisement