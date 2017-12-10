Passersby at the Euston railway station in London did double takes as they walked through the terminal, and some even took pictures of the Christmas display that sparked a range of reactions on the internet.





It’s pretty clear that most people thought the barricaded tree wasn’t sending the best Christmas spirit signals.

The photo captured by Mark Tierney was bizarre enough that it became a Twitter Moment, featuring a collection of responses all in one place.

It's a magical winter wonderland at Euston Station. pic.twitter.com/pY6fGEEwWZ — Mark Tierney (@marktierney) December 10, 2017

“It’s a a magical winter wonderland at Euston Station,” he tweeted.

Some joked that the Christmas display was so inspirational they went right home and put up a tree of their own.

Stunning. That's really motivated me to do my tree today. Inspirational. — Gary Alessio (@GaryAlessio) December 10, 2017

Have a happy Christmas and move along please — CinemaTutter (@Luvstoospooj) December 10, 2017

Others sarcastically said that they couldn’t wait to see this memorable tree in all of its glory when they have to grab the train.

I get to see it in all its glory tomorrow. — Alex (@Jervis_Street) December 10, 2017

Even more people grinned about the idea that civilians were actually being kept out of harm’s way, since this is one of those trees that might “break free and attack someone.”

That barrier doesn't look too secure. I hope the tree isn't able to break free and attack someone. — Andrew Hartshorn (@AndrewHartshorn) December 10, 2017

Yes. I've heard that those attack trees are trained to go for the eyes first. You really don't often see them in captivity like that #freetheeustonone — Andrew Hartshorn (@AndrewHartshorn) December 10, 2017

Could have someone's eye out. — Mark Tierney (@marktierney) December 10, 2017

Then there were those who shared other less than satisfying Christmas displays they encountered over the course of their day.

Almost as magical as Lidcombe station pic.twitter.com/AyM7AwnUiz — Leah Guest-YES! 🌈🌈🌈 (@Leah_C_Guest) December 10, 2017

An opportunity for me to dust off my favourite Christmas tree decoration ever. #CanaryWharfChristmas pic.twitter.com/u6WStPFleV — Toby Brown (@browntoby) December 10, 2017

At least they tried.