Luckiest coyote ever somehow survives a 20-mile drive at high speed

A coyote turned out to be one lucky dog last week. The animal was hit by a car and survived a 20-mile ride at high speed while lodged in the grill of the vehicle that struck it.
Georgie Knox of Airdrie, Alberta, was driving to work when a coyote darted in front of her vehicle, the New York Post reported.
RELATED: A US teenager tried to smuggle a baby Bengal tiger over the Mexican border
“I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it,” Knox wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
But Knox was surprised when she reached Calgary. The animal was alive and edged into the grill of her car.
“Upon stopping at a traffic light by my work, a construction woman notified me that there was in fact a coyote still embedded in my car,” Knox wrote. “When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me.”
Knox notified wildlife officials and officers managed to free the coyote, who had minor injuries, the Post reported. It was released in Kananaskis, a park system located west of Calgary
“Clearly, Mother Nature has other plans for this special little guy,” Knox wrote.