Much has been made about Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, the 54-year-old Mexican man who allegedly has the world’s longest penis, but a new report says that there may be more downsides to the title.





According to the Daily Star, Cabrera’s condition now classifies him as “disabled.”

“[H]is schlong is so long that the Mexican man has allegedly been registered as disabled,” the British tabloid writes.

His registration to be disabled comes from being unable to wear uniforms or perform routine physical movements, like bend down.

“I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees,” he told the Daily Star. “I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do.”

Earlier this year, Rare wrote about Cabrera and his condition.

“Cabrera’s penis… has given him difficulty throughout his life including multiple infections, bandage wraps to avoid chafing, special sleeping positions and an inability to have sex.”

The Mirror writes that “[p]orn directors are now said to be interested in casting him in several of their films,” after a 2015 video of him went viral.

Cabrera’s manhood reportedly measures in at 18.9 inches. He says he was able to achieve that length and girth as a teen, by stretching the skin using bands and weights. (Editor’s note: Ouch.) Despite offers from doctors, Cabrera has no interest in a reduction.

Graphic images of Cabrera — which we cannot post on this site — can be found here.