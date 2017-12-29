An Argentinean man who rightfully earned his title as “The Monster of Villa Balnearia” was finally arrested after decades of sexually abusing his own daughter.





As reported by the New York Post, Domingo Bulacio, 57, of Villa Balnearia is formally accused of harming his daughter when she was as young as 11 years old. Bulacio turned to his daughter after kicking his wife out.

“From the moment my mom left home I became my father’s wife. He would hit me and used to chase me round the house with a lump of wood when he saw me chatting to a neighbor or simply wanted to abuse me,” recalled the victim, Antonia.

Antonia turned her father into local authorities, prompting him to flee his home.

RELATED: ISIS issues new commands in the midst of holiday “drunkenness”

“He threatened me constantly and I always feared for my life. He told me he would kill me if I said anything,” she said.

Bulacio reportedly fathered eight children with his daughter against her will. DNA tests confirmed that he was in fact the biological father.

The Sun also reported that one of Antonia’s pregnancies ended in a miscarriage.

Six of the children returned to live in the home after living at a charity boarding school. Antonia stated concern for their safety and that of her own because of the case.

“I’m scared for my life and the life of my children because I’m receiving threats from my father’s relatives to withdraw my complaint against him,” she said. Several of Bulacio’s relatives were among the 50 witnesses who gave evidence in court.

Despite this, Antonia’s not letting fear stop her.

“I want him to rot in jail,” she said. “I want justice to be done.”

Though Bulacio initially fled for 45 days, he was arrested in January. He’s been in custody since that time.

Some, like the Daily Star, have referred to him as the “new Josef Fritzl.” Fritzl is known for keeping his daughter, Elizabeth Fritzl, captive in the basement of their Austrian home for 24 years. He fathered seven children against her will.