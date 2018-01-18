Menu
Snowstorms cause boredom, and everyone knows what happens to idle hands, right?

Well, Simon Laprise is hardly the devil, although the Montreal police officer who got duped by his amazing snow car might think so.


The 33-year-old machinist and artist thought he could pull a fast one on the cops, and he was right. After a storm Monday, Laprise masterfully created a cool-looking sports car out of snow in a snow removal zone. The sculpture looked like a real car that had been parked during a snowstorm and was covered in the powder.

Laprise modeled the car after the DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the “Back to the Future” movies. The final detail that made it so life-like was the Laprise’s incorporation of an actual windshield, which he found across the street.

Once he completed his duplicate, Laprise took his spot out of view and waited for the police.

He was awesomely rewarded.

A police car soon rolled up to investigate the car in a snow removal zone. Then came the moment of truth, when the officer realized the car was made entirely of snow.

Laprise did get a ticket, but the officers certainly didn’t think the creator of this snow car was the devil. In fact, quite the opposite. The ticket wasn’t a ticket after all. It came with a note: “You made our night hahahahaha :)”

However, like an ocean wave rolling over a beautiful sandcastle, the next morning, snowplows did indeed remove the sculpture from the snow removal zone.

Jeffrey Caplan
A homeless "hero" of the Manchester bombings faces charges for what he did while people lay dying

Ryanair passenger gets tired of waiting on runway—and winds up on plane's wing

Scientists say chocolate is in danger of disappearing rather quickly

Here's how one flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

