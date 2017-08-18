At least 2 dead after stabbings in Finland, and the suspect’s been shot

Two people are dead after stabbings in the city of Turku, Finland, Friday, the Associated Press reports. The suspect has reportedly been shot and arrested.

Turku is a city in the southwest region of Finland, over 80 miles from the capital city of Helsinki. Citizens were urged to avoid the downtown area.

Here’s what else we know so far:

At least six people have been injured, local media and TIME report.

Witnesses report hearing several gunshots and at least one person lying dead on the ground, according to the Independent.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.