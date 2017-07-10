New photograph believed to be of murdered backpacker on Thailand’s “Death Island” only adds to the mystery

A grainy, black and white photograph, believed to be of the Belgium backpacker found dead and partially eaten by lizards on a Thai island, has been released. The island has been dubbed “Death Island” because there have been seven mysterious deaths on Koh Tao in the past three years.

Authorities say the silhouette in the photograph from a CCTV camera is 30-year-old Elise Dallemagne, whose body was found in the jungle on April 28, three days after police declared she had killed herself. The circumstances of her death still remain a mystery, and her family disputes claims that she committed suicide. They believe she was murdered.





Adding to the mystery is that the mother of dead backpacker, Michele van Egten, told The Sun newspaper that the woman in the image appears too big to be her daughter.

“That’s not Elise’s silhouette,” she told the newspaper, “she was much slimmer, that’s not the way she was walking.”

She continued by saying “I do not believe what the police have told us. We fear somebody else was involved. We’re more and more thinking that the police information is not the right explanation.”

Dallemagne’s body was found 200 yards from the place on the CCTV among rocks behind the Family Tanote Bay Resort on April 28.

She had fled a fire at a resort she had been staying at and wound up at the Poseidon Resort where, according to The Sun, she booked another ticket for Bangkok leaving on April 24.

Eight days later her body was discovered after locals became suspicious of a monitor lizard that was going back and forth into the jungle. They reportedly discovered her body half-eaten body on May 27 .

Police told her mother that she had committed suicide about three days before she was found. They denied that her body was eaten by animals.

No suicide note or message of any kind suggesting she was going to kill herself was ever recovered.