North Korea fires “multiple surface-to-sea missiles”

The South Korean military announced that North Korea fired “multiple” missiles into the Sea of Japan in what appears to be a new missile test.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that the numerous projectiles were surface-to-sea missiles. CNBC reports that the office of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles were fired from the city of Wonsan in North Korea.

RELATED: Attention, Kim Jong-un: the U.S. has tested its ballistic missile defense and it has everything to do with you

The latest missile test comes as new South Korean President Moon Jae-in delays the deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Defense System (THAAD), an American missile defense system. Though the system needs six launchers to fully function; South Korea has deployed just two.





The test of these surface-to-sea missiles also comes just over a week after President Donald Trump made classified information public, stating the location of American nuclear submarines in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula.

This is a developing story.