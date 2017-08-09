North Korea is considering striking the U.S. territory of Guam after President Trump promised “fire and fury” 

On Wednesday, North Korea announced that it is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the United States Pacific territory of Guam with missiles.

The news comes just hours after President Trump pledged that the nation “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” should it continue to threaten America. North Korea’s plan will be “put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment,” a spokesman for the Korean People’s Army said in a statement to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have been rising significantly over the past few months as North Korea has failed to stop its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, despite warnings from the U.S. Over the weekend, the United Nations unanimously voted to impose sanctions on North Korea over the continued tests.





The United States houses nuclear-capable bombers in Guam, making it a logical target for a strike. North Korea even specifically mentioned such bombers in its threat, as they “get on the nerves of DPRK and threaten and blackmail it through their frequent visits to the sky above Korea.” The United States reportedly flew two B1-B bombers over Korean Peninsula Mon out of Guam recently, as part of its “continuous bomber presence.”

Breaking: US flew 2 B1-B bombers over Korean Peninsula Mon out of Anderson AFB in Guam, part of "continuous bomber presence" @PACAF tells me — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 8, 2017

Fortunately, the United States has a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense missile interceptor in Guam, which has performed well in tests. Earlier, Pyongyang said it was ready to give Washington, D.C. a “severe lesson” with its strategic nuclear force in response to any U.S. military action.

