North Korea may launch another ballistic missile only days after testing its most powerful nuclear weapon

South Korean officials warn that North Korea is planning to launch another ballistic missile in the coming days. Details of the missile are currently unspecified.

Prior to the announcement, the country boasted a “perfect success” in the testing of its most powerful nuclear weapon to date. The blast from the weapon is said to be more powerful than that of the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II. For the United States, this news means that the North Korean government is potentially one step closer to obtaining the capability to strike anywhere within the country’s borders.





“Enough is enough. War is never something the United States wants. We don’t want it now. But our country’s patience is not unlimited,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told the Security Council in an emergency session. Haley accused the country’s government of “begging for war.”

RELATED: All the “H-bomb” and “A-bomb” differences you need to know as North Korea ups the threat

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that a North Korean missile flew over his country, prompting an order to citizens to take cover. The missile reportedly broke into three pieces before falling into the sea.

“Any threat to the United States and its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response — a response both effective and overwhelming,” promised Secretary of Defense James Mattis.