Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-14 at 12.59.21 PM Read this Next

A three-digit score may eventually determine your social standing — and we have concerns
Advertisement

Weapons secretly provided to Syrian rebels by the United States military quickly fell into the hands of ISIS fighters, a new study conducted by Conflict Armament Research revealed on Thursday.


According to the report, which was funded by the European Union and the German government, the arms included anti-tank weapons that ended up in the Islamic State’s possession just two months after the United States purchased them from a factory. These weapons remain a threat to the U.S.-led forces still fighting against the terror group in Iraq and Syria, as efforts by the U.S. and other countries to supply arms to the rebels “have significantly augmented the quantity and quality of weapons available to (Islamic State) forces.”

RELATED: Iraq has declared victory over ISIS after driving the terrorists from its lands

The study comes after 40,000 weapons and other items were examined after being recovered from the Islamic State over the past three years. However, investigators were unable to determine whether the terror group captured the weapons on the battlefield or whether rebels sold or handed them over to them. The report also follows long-known information on the huge number of American weapons being captured by ISIS since the group invaded Iraq and Syria in 2014.

While never publicly announced, the secret program to supply rebel groups with weapons was authorized by the Obama administration in 2013 following then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s proposal. News of the program eventually leaked out, and it was ended this year when President Trump recognized the effort was failing. It was reportedly designed to put pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is in the midst of a civil war with the rebel groups. However, the recent findings call attention to the risk of introducing weapons into such a civil war, especially when it’s difficult to actually track them or control how they’re used.

The CIA reportedly declined to comment on the report.

RELATED: Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Obama-era program providing Syrian rebels with U.S. weapons to fight ISIS backfires, study says U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.W. Lemmons IV via AP
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

A three-digit score may eventually determine your social standing — and we have concerns
Around the world

A three-digit score may eventually determine your social standing — and we have concerns

,
Top-notch surgeon disgraced after patients found his disturbing souvenirs on their organs
Around the world

Top-notch surgeon disgraced after patients found his disturbing souvenirs on their organs

,
Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un
Around the world

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

,
A teen model mysteriously fell naked to her death after partying with wealthy, “swinger” Americans
Around the world

A teen model mysteriously fell naked to her death after partying with wealthy, “swinger” Americans

,
Advertisement