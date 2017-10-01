One of the deadliest snakes on Earth is hiding in this grass, and you can’t even see it

We’ve seen this story before, but not quite like this.

Can you find the eastern brown snake, previously described as “the second most venomous land snake on the planet,” hiding out in the grass?

Look closely.

Still can’t see it? How does that make you feel?

For your convenience, we’ve circled the area of the snake. Even still, you might have to squint to see it. This is a real testament to the snake’s natural camo.





Snake Out Brisbane Snake Catchers in Australia were responsible for the photo.

Here’s what the snake in question looks like out of hiding.

And there it is: another reason to stay away from Australia forever.