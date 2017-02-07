One significant person survived the U.S. raid in Yemen, and now he’s talking about President Trump

President Trump approved his first raid in the Middle East in late January.

The raid, which had initially been planned during former President Obama’s administration, led to the deaths of one member of Navy SEAL Team Six, several civilians and several al-Qaeda fighters.

But there was one notable name missing from the casualties list.

Al-Qaeda head Qassim al-Rimi, the high-profile target of the operation, who is currently on the most-wanted terrorist list, survived the raid against him.





An authentic audio recording was released on Sunday from al-Rimi, who has since taken to criticizing Trump and the White House.

“The fool of the White House got slapped at the beginning of his road in your lands,” al-Rimi reportedly taunted.

Details have not yet emerged as to whether or not he was in the camp at the time of the raid.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer previously called the raid “a successful” operation. The White House and Pentagon have yet to comment on the video.