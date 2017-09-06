Panic took over when a woman on a first date couldn’t flush poop down the toilet

Two college students at the University of Bristol in Great Britain connected on Tinder and went out on a first date that ended with firefighters freeing one of them from a window that ended up broken.

Although his lady friend hasn’t been named, Liam Smyth has gone public with the story about what happened that night on a GoFundMe page he started to help pay for the window. He said that they “had a lovely evening, and enjoyed each others company very much,” but that everything changed when his date got up to use the toilet.





The woman emerged from the bathroom in a panic because she couldn’t flush the poop, attempted to get rid of it by hurling it out of the bathroom window and failed. The reason being, as Smyth explained, is that “the toilet window does not in fact open to the garden, but instead into a narrow gap of about a foot and a half, seperated [sic] from the outside world by another (non-opening) double glazed window,” leaving the excrement stuck in the window area.

After breaking the bad news to Smyth, the woman, an amateur gymnast, “climbed in head first after her own turd,” only to get stuck. Smyth decided that it was time to call for some professional assistance. Firefighters were able to rescue the mortified woman in 15 minutes, but not without breaking the window.

Smyth originally started the GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the window, but now that he has far surpassed his goal he said he’s going to donate the surplus to charity. At the time of this writing, Smyth has raised more than £2,400.

According to the BBC, Smyth and the woman have already gone on date no. 2 and thinks she’s “lovely.”

“We had a lovely night on the second date but it’s too early to say if she’s the one. But we got on very very well and she’s a lovely girl,” he said. “And we’ve already got the most difficult stuff out of the way first.”